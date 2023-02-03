New Naira: ICPC Arrests Bank Officials, Others Over Sabotage In Abuja, Osun





The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), has arrested officials of commercial banks in Abuja and Osun State for alleged sabotage.

The ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said the development was in continuation of ICPC’s clampdown on elements frustrating efforts in making the redesigned Naira notes available to members of the public.

A bank official, who is the branch service head of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Deidei Branch in Abuja, was taken into custody for her deliberate refusal to upload cash into the branch’s Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) even when the cash was available and people were queuing at the ATM points.

When the ICPC monitoring team stormed the bank at about 1:30pm on Friday to ensure compliance, and demanded explanation as to why all the ATMs were not dispensing cash, the team was informed by the branch’s head of operations that the bank just got delivery of the cash.

However, facts available to the ICPC operatives…





Source: Leadership Newspaper