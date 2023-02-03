Nigerian Billionaire, Mmobuosi, Set To Acquire English Club, Sheffield United, In £90m Deal





Nigerian billionaire, Dozy Mmobuosi, is closing in on a deal to buy Sheffield United for around £90million amid the club’s recent transfer embargo.

According to The Times, Mmobuosi is reportedly thought to be in the final stages of buying the Bramall Lane club. It is understood that the prospective buyer still needed to pass the EFL’s owners’ and directors’ test, but that ‘no problems have arisen’ so far.

It has been known for some time that the Blades could be sold with current owner, HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, struggling to maintain the funding needed to keep the club going.

Last year, American businessman Henry Mauriss, who was previously linked with taking over Newcastle, had a bid, understood to be over £100m, accepted by the club’s hierarchy.

But, as per The Sheffield Star, a proposed takeover of the Blades by Mauriss collapsed because of the complex financial structure he was using to try and purchase the Yorkshire club. It means that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper