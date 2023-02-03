Scores Injured, Vehicles Damaged As Soldiers Storm UNIBEN In ‘Reprisal’ Attack





It was tales of woes, sorrow and blood for some students and staff of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Edo State when unspecified number of yet-to-be identified military men from the S&T Barracks Ugbowo, stormed the Ivory Tower in the wee hours of Friday in what looked like a reprisal attack.

At the end of the midnight invasion, scores of University of Benin security guards at the main entrance gate and passersby were injured as the sound of sporadic gunshots were heard by neighbours and passersby, which was said to have lasted for almost an hour.

Vehicles said to belong to the University and its staff parked within the institution’s premises were not spared as their windscreens were smashed by the rampaging unknown Soldiers.

The alleged “reprisal” attack followed early Thursday’s clash between some students of the University and Soldiers, resulting from resistance of the students to the Soldiers’ attempt to shunt ATM queues on campus.

The soldiers were said to have…





Source: Leadership Newspaper