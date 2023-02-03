Tribunal Verdict: Osun Residents Protest In Abuja, Petition NJC





Residents of Osun State, yesterday took their continued protest to the nation’s capital, Abuja, against the judgement of the governorship election petition tribunal which sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the July 16 gubernatorial poll.

The tribunal, headed by Justice Terse Kume, sacked Governor Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and declared Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the poll.

LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that after the judgement was delivered, residents of the state and members of the PDP had trooped out en masse to vent their anger against the judgement, accusing the tribunal of injustice.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions such as: “No to Buga judgement”, “the people of Osun demand justice”, “Justice Kume is biased”, “Kume out to kill Electoral Act” among others. They said referencing personal life of the governor was not in tandem with the judicial ethics.

Speaking to journalists…





Source: Leadership Newspaper