Food Security: Buhari Unveils Agric Machinery Dev’t Institute In Nasarawa





President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, inaugurated the Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute (AMEDI) in Lafia, Nasarawa State, to enhance food security and create jobs for the youths across the country.

AMEDI is one of the Buhari administration’s legacies meant to make Nigeria a hub and supplier of agro-allied technology, equipment and machinery.

The project is also aimed at making the nation self-sufficient in food production as well as creating more sustainable jobs for Nigeria’s teeming youths.

AMEDI, a multi-billion Naira product of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), is equipped with modern laboratories and machines for mechanised farming and agricultural development in the country.

The president, who was taken round the premises of the institute by the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of NASENI, Prof. Muhammed Sani, inspected its façilities including equipment and laboratories at the institute.

While…





Source: Leadership Newspaper