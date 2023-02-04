Fresh Primary: Ex-Ikpeazu’s Aide, Ahiwe, Emerges New Abia PDP Guber Candidate





Former Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Chief Okey Ahiwe, has been elected as the new governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State.

Ahiwe emerged on Saturday at the Special 2023 PDP Governorship Primary Election at the Umuahia Township Stadium, Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

The fresh primary election followed the death of the former PDP governorship candidate, Prof. Uche Ikonne, who died on Wednesday, January 21, 2023 at the National Hospital in Abuja.

Ahiwe polled 469 votes out of the 516 total votes cast, to beat the incumbent deputy governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu; Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, and Dr Sampson Orji, who scored 12, 12 and 11 votes respectively.

The fifth aspirant, a one-time State chairman of PDP and 3rd Republic Senator, Emma Nwaka, scored zero vote.

Earlier, Chief Bob Ogu, Hon. Eric Opia, and Mrs Ezinwayi Jonas, announced their stepping down for Ahaiwe.

In his acceptance speech, Ahiwe thanked the leadership of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper