Make Anti-Drug Abuse Messages Constant In Your Sermons – Marwa





Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) has charged religious bodies and other faith based organisations to make the campaign against drug abuse a constant feature in their sermons and evangelical activities.

This he said would save millions of Nigerian youths afflicted by the menace of substance abuse and prevent many others from slipping into the scourge.

Marwa gave the charge when he received a delegation from the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) led by its chairman, Sheik Abdullahi Bala Lau at the agency’s national headquarters in Abuja.

While appreciating the JIBWIBS leadership for their advocacy campaigns against drug abuse through their various platforms, the NDLEA boss said millions of young Nigerians were already grappling with substance abuse and its consequences, and as such every stakeholder is needed to mobilise preventive measures that will save those not yet…





Source: Leadership Newspaper