Makinde Suspends Campaign Activities Over Fuel, Naira Crisis





Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has announced suspension of his campaign activities over the unending fuel and new naira-note crisis.

Makinde, whose campaign trail had visited some parts of Oyo State, said this on Friday during the Flag-off of the Omi-Adio-Ido Road.

The governor said the suspension was in solidarity with the people over anti-people economic policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun who confirmed the development said Governor Makinde, who was in Ido to continue his campaign, directed that all campaign activities be suspended until further notice.

Olatubosun said Governor Makinde noted that the suffering of his people is too much, saying he was elected to protect their interests and wellbeing.

He said Governor Makinde, who flagged-off the Omi Adio-Ido Road in an emotional laden voice, directed leaders of the Party in Oyo State to suspend the…







Source: Leadership Newspaper