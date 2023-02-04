Mock Voter Accreditation Confirms Efficiency Of BVAS Machines – INEC





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has described the performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines as very efficient and impressive ahead of the 2023 general elections.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this when he visited some polling units in Abuja on Saturday, to observe the mock accreditation exercise ahead of the polls.

The mock accreditation began at exactly 8.00am. Registered voters, who came early for the accreditation, spent less than two minutes to complete the process.

Those who had challenges with fingerprints were easily captured using facial capturing.

Polling unit officers further said that the BVAS machines worked faster with facial capturing than finger capturing.

The INEC chairman, who went round Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), said he was optimistic about the performance of BVAS and that the goal of INEC during the ongoing mock accreditation was to ensure that the machines are working optimally before…





Source: Leadership Newspaper