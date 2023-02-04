NSCDC, NEMA Sign Pact For Improved Disaster Mgt Strategy





The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understand (MoU) with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to strengthen their partnership towards improved disaster response and management in the country.

The agreement, according to a statement signed by the director of public relations of the NSCDC, DCC Olusola Odumosu, was signed by the director-general of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed and the commandant-general of the corps, Dr. Abubakar Audi, at the NSCDC headquarters in Abuja yesterday.

Speaking at the occasion, NEMA director general said the MoU was a step in the right direction towards better provision of safety, security and dignity of Nigerians before, during and after sudden onset of disasters and emergencies.

Mustapha Ahmed said the partnership had become imperative as “we make a renewed resolve to confront the growing complexity of disaster and the attendant humanitarian outcomes in Nigeria driven by conflicts and powered by extreme…





Source: Leadership Newspaper