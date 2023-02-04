Ugochinyere Denies Plot To Undermine Elections In South-East





The Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has denied accusations against him by the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, that he held meeting with some persons with the aim of ensuring elections did not hold anywhere in the South-East of Nigeria.

Recall that in an interview following the terrorist attack on the country home of the opposition spokesperson, Governor Uzodimma had claimed that he had in his possession security reports that those who attacked Ugochinyere were those with whom he had agreed that there would be no elections and whom he later betrayed to declare to now contest election.

But, reacting to the governor’s accusation, the CUPP spokesperson said: “Could it be possible that the same Imo State Government that has accused me of terrorism, arson, burning of INEC offices in Imo State and hacking into the database of INEC could have such security report and yet keep it until I was attacked to bring it out?”

Ugochinyere,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper