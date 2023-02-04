We’ll Ensure Women Vote, Be Voted For – INEC





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would ensure that women vote and are voted for in the 2023 general elections.

According to INEC, it takes gender issues seriously adding that it has been working hard to ensure that no gender is suppressed when it comes to voting and aspiring to be voted for.

The commission stated this through its deputy director, Ndidi Okafor, at the launch of the “Roadmap to Advance Gender Equality in Political Leadership in Nigeria,” organised by the International Republican Institute (IRI), Women’s Democracy Network and ElectHer.

“We are committed to mainstreaming gender issues in elections. We are committed to ensuring that women vote and are voted for. Women are intellectually healthy.

Make use of the best information from this programme and participate in the elections. Support one another,” Ndidi said.

The programme officer, Women’s Democracy Network, IRI, Bryant Martin Fiesta, said they work in 150 countries including…





Source: Leadership Newspaper