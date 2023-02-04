Will Tinubu Dance His Way To Power?





The despair around the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign is growing thick with every passing day. Crippling despondency is sweeping across Team. Less than 21 days to the presidential poll, there is an internal war raging in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to render futile the realisation of the Asiwaju’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

Despite running for the presidency on the platform of a ruling party, the unanimity of actions and unity of purpose among top party leaders for victory is still a matter of guess work. If the emergence of the former governor as candidate of the APC was trailed by bickering that tore various camps into rancorous groups, the presidential candidate has been unable to wield the rancorous groups into a united force to work for the victory of the party.

More than any contentious matter, the choice of the Muslim-Muslim ticket and the attempts to justify the same faith ticket was a trying moment for the ruling party. Even among the APC…





Source: Leadership Newspaper