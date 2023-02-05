10 Nigerian Music Stars Who Ventured Into Nollywood





There is a thin line between music and movies.Both of these arms of the entertainment industry are very similar.While music deals with fictional or real life experiences through rhythms,beats and lyrics,movies does similar things through acting.

Over the years, various Nigerian music stars have made the transition from the studio to the set.In this piece LEADERSHIP Sunday takes a look at 10 Nigerian musicians who ventured into Nollywood.

Peter Okoye

One half of famous Nigerian music duo,Peter Okoye, of P-Square, recently made his acting debut in the hit Netflix series ‘Shanty Town’.He played the character of Femi.A cross section of fans say played the role well.

iLL Bliss

Nigerian rapper, Tobechukwu Ejiofor, aka Illbliss, starred in Kemi Adetiba’s movie series, King of Boys, where he played the character of ‘Odogwu Malay’,to rave reviews.King of Boys is a political thriller that chronicles the life of Alhaja Eniola Salami, a businesswoman, philanthropist, and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper