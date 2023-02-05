7 Days Is Too Long To Make Pronouncement On Cash Crunch, Afenifere Tells Buhari





The pan Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has stated that the seven-day request made by President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve the problems associated with cash crunch in the country was too long, saying the twin problem of fuel and Naira note scarcity has made lives of many Nigerians miserable.

Afenifere in press statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, said that the seven days’ request tends to suggest that President Buhari, “Does not appreciate the enormity and the intensity of the pains Nigerians are going through all in attempts to obtain cash from their accounts in banks across the country”.

The organization argued that several lives have been lost already just as social and economic activities have been seriously paralyzed.

“For the nation to have to wait for another seven days is to say that the people can continue to go on suffering. That lives can continue to be lost and that businesses can continue to be…





Source: Leadership Newspaper