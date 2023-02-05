Abuja Building Collapse: FCT Minister Orders Arrest, Prosecution Of FHA Officials, Developer





FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has ordered security agencies to arrest the officials of the Federal Housing Authority who granted the development permit, and saddled with monitoring the development as well as the developer of the collapsed two-storey building in Abuja.

The coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Umar Shuaibu, who disclosed this to journalists during a briefing yesterday said that the minister also ordered the arrest of the engineer supervising the development, and all of them be charged for manslaughter of those that lost their lives in this building collapse incidence.

Shuaibu also explained that the uncompleted building that collapsed two days ago at 6th Avenue in Gwarimpa Estate, trapped 24 persons, with three confirmed dead while 21 people were rescued.

He said that preliminary findings suggested that there were breaches in the location, the building plan approval, the control and the monitoring of the development by the FHA, with glaring…





Source: Leadership Newspaper