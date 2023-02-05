APC Members Kick Against Planned Delegates Congress In Kogi





Some concerned members in the Kogi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have cautioned the national leadership of the party to halt the process of picking the APC candidate for the governorship poll coming up later in the year.

The members, under the auspices of Kogi APC Integrity Group (KAIG), warned of the consequences of the adhoc panel allegedly raised for a delegate congress for the governorship primary billed for Tuesday.

It was learnt that the national secretariat of the APC had on February 3, announced the composition of an electoral panel under the chairmanship of Lawan Samaila Abdullahi, to conduct the primary and pick adhoc delegates that will vote to elect the party’s standard bearer on April 8.

Kicking against the move, KAIG, in a statement by its coordinator, Ahmed Otaru, yesterday in Abuja urged leaders of the party not to plunge the local chapter of the APC into needless crisis at this critical time.

The statement reads: “The decision has not…





Source: Leadership Newspaper