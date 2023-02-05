Buhari Declares Tinubu Next President Of Nigeria At Lafia Rally





Amid concerns about division within the seat of power over his fate at the coming polls, President Muhammadu Buhari has declared the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the next president of the country.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had alleged last week that some persons within Aso Rock, the seat of power, were working to frustrate Tinubu’s victory at the forthcoming general election.

However, the federal government on Wednesday refuted the governor’s claim, saying it was not aware of some people in the presidential villa working against the victory of the APC standard bearer in the February 25, 2023 presidential poll.

Buhari yesterday said he will stop at nothing in his bid to campaign for the former Lagos State governor.

Speaking in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, at the APC presidential campaign rally, Buhari assured Nigerians and the people of Nasarawa State that the APC presidential candidate would be a good president who would…





Source: Leadership Newspaper