Fuel, Naira Scarcity: Makinde Warn Residents Against Violence





Following the protests that rocked Oyo State over the twin-crisis of new naira notes and fuel scarcity, the state governor, Seyi Makinde, has warned residents that his administration will not condone violence protests.

The governor in a state-wide broadcast aired on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) frowned at the resort to violence protests by some residents of Ibadan on Friday, adding that while citizens were free to express their feelings peacefully, the government would not condone any resort to violence.

He added that the government had put all the security agencies operating in the state on high alert to avert any breakdown of law and order.

Makinde also announced the deployment of free Omituntun transport buses to ease the pains of the people of the state from the twin crisis of naira and fuel scarcity that have been the lot of Nigerians in recent weeks.

He urged the people to ensure they use their Permanent Voters Cards to usher in a responsible…





Source: Leadership Newspaper