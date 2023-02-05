Ideato North/South: Ugochinyere Resumes Campaign, Vows To Win





The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has resumed campaigns for the upcoming 2023 elections.

This was disclosed at a press conference at the Opposition Coalition’s headquarters in Abuja where he said after 18 days of intensive mourning following the attack on his Akokwa home where four lives were lost in January, it was time to move on.

He said, “Today marks the 18th day since the attack and which was carried out on the day of the third anniversary memorial Governor Hope Uzodimma was made a Governor of Imo State by people who are not voters in Imo State. Gentlemen, today we come to the end of the first phase of our grieving period. Though the remains our loved ones are still in the mortuary but we are convinced that it is our bounden duty to complete this cause for which they laid down their lives.”

He stated that the campaigns would continue and that he would…





Source: Leadership Newspaper