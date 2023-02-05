Mock Voter Accreditation Confirms Efficiency Of BVAS Machines, Says INEC





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has described the performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine as very efficient and impressive ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Chairman, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this when he visited some polling units in Abuja yesterday to observe the mock accreditation ahead of the polls.

The mock accreditation began at exactly 8.00 am. Early voters who came for the accreditation, spent less than two minutes to complete the process.

Those who had challenges with fingerprints were easily captured, using facial.

Polling unit officers further said that the BVAS machine works faster with facial capturing than finger capturing.

The INEC chairman who went round Abuja Area Council said he is optimistic about the performance of the BVAS and that the goal of INEC during the ongoing mock accreditation is to ensure the machines are working optimally before the general elections.

Source: Leadership Newspaper