MTNN Restates Commitment To Boosting Digit Learning In Schools





MTN Nigeria has launched Education Data Bundle in a bid to boost digital learning in primary and secondary schools as part of its passion for education development.

This was made know by the MTN Nigeria CEO For a Day, Kate David, 14-year-old student from Intimacy with Christ School, Nasarawa State, after assuming her role as one-day CEO of MTNN

She said, the new propositions from the ICT company will equip primary and secondary school students with relevant resources to spur their academic excellence.

According to her, the bundles offer highly discounted data plans to educational sites where students and young people can learn different skills and access various developmental content. The bundles range from N25 to N500 and offer as much as 250MB valid for one day to 4GB of data valid for 30 days

David became the MTN Nigeria One Day CEO after emerging as the champion of the 2022 MTN mPulse spelling bee competition Kate attributed her win to God and the practice materials she…





Source: Leadership Newspaper