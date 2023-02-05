Niger APC Chairman Dispels Defection Rumour, Denies Meeting Atiku





Amid speculations of his defection to another party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Niger State, Haliru Zakeri Jikantoro has said he will not defect nor engage in anti-party activities that would jeopardise the chances of the party in the state.

While admitting yesterday that some of his associates defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he maintained that they were merely pursuing their interest.

He said APC is “good to go despite the challenges which made light of the party’s popularity to be dim a little than in 2015 and 2019 but the party will come out victorious at the general election

“I am not planning to defect to any party but I am in APC as the chairman” adding that the rumour that he met with presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar was false.

“In my life, I have not met Atiku one on one. I got the message while on the way to Saudi Arabia that I engage in anti-party activities. I came back on January 14 and joined…





Source: Leadership Newspaper