Revise Cash Swap, Withdrawal Limit Policies–Coalition





The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has restated its demand for the immediate reversal of the cash withdrawal limit policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the time set for the exchange of old naira notes, saying Nigerians should no longer be expected to continue to tolerate the high handedness of the Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

A statement by CNG spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman in Abuja yesterday described the insistence of the CBN Governor on a short deadline for the naira swap and limit for cash withdrawal as insensitive, irrational, unthoughtful and a clear recipe for disaster.

“The CNG finds it curious that an individual appointee of government would assume such arrogant larger than life status to push harsh difficult conditions on an entire nation just to achieve his personal desires.

“It is important for Emefiele to begin to accept the reality that no one owns Nigeria and Nigerians and that the nation is angry and would not be expected to tolerate,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper