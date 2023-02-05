Rivers Guber: Why We’re Supporting Fubara – Opobo Elders





A group, the Opobo Elder Statesmen 4 Sim, has said that its members have put aside their political affiliations to support the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

The body, which comprised of heads of some war canoe houses, professionals and leaders of thought in Opobo Kingdom, said its decision to back the candidacy of Fubara whom they described as ‘son of the soil’, was for the overall interest of the kingdom.

Speaking in Opobo Town during a PDP campaign rally at the weekend, chairman of the group, Alabo Edwin Cockeye Brown, said though the members professed different political affiliations, the candidacy of Fubara was “a lifetime opportunity” which must not fritter away on account of political differences.

Brown, who is also the Head of Cockeye Brown War Canoe House of Opobo, described their support for the PDP gubernatorial candidate as “total and uncompromising”.

He said: “This project is beyond politics because…





Source: Leadership Newspaper