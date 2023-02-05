Rotary Int’l Trains 200 Observers For Credible Election





In a bid to ensure fairness and credibility in the forthcoming general elections, Rotary International has commenced training of its members to serve as observers in the February 25 and March 11 elections.

The district governor of Rotary International District 9125, Goddy Nnadi, spoke with journalists on the sidelines of a collaborative training of the Rotary International and the Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution’s election observers.

He explained that the organisation, as accredited observers of the 2023 general elections, will report facts of situations it monitors during the polls and ensure that there is fairness and credibility in reporting the outcome of the process.

He said that over 200 Rotarians, from all the four districts of Rotary International in Nigeria, had been selected to undergo the training.

“Because of our peace-building efforts and sensitisation across the country, INEC has engaged Rotary as an international observer.

“For the first time in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper