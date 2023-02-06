Africa Beauty Queens Hall Of Fame Honours To Hold In Lagos





Beauty Queens from different African countries will gather in Lagos for the 3rd Africa Beauty Queens Hall of Fame Honours 2023.

The event is scheduled to hold on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at the Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos State, Nigeria.

It is designed to reward and celebrate both past and present Beauty Queens in Africa who have distinguished themselves as role models to all the girls aspiring to become successful Beauty Queens.

The project is a reference point to celebrate Excellence, Accountability and how far the industry has gone in Africa.

Amb. Kingsley Tolu Agboola, the Executive Director, Aso Multi Media, said in a press statement that awardees for Class of 2023 include notable and outstanding Beauty Queens.

“These great individuals will be inducted into the prestigious Africa Beauty Queens Hall of Fame to reward them for what they have done for the industry,” Agboola stated.





Source: Leadership Newspaper