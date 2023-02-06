Atiku Is Bridge Between Old, New Generation – PDP New Generation 





A youth support group for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP New Generation, has said that the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, if elected as the next president of Nigeria, will bridge the gab between the old and new generations of Nigerians.

Founder and Director General of the group, Audu Mahmood, disclosed this during a chat with journalists in Abuja.

He said that Atiku as Vice President of Nigeria recognised the importance of youths as veritable, sublime, an uncontestable socio-political, economic asset and the vanguard for change.

He noted that the youth is a moral army, well-organised and able to bring about improvement and sanity in the Nigerian polity.

“Governments of the past missed the energy, drive and focus of the youth, only to celebrate the many feats they lacked to understand.

“From local to global trends, the Nigerian youth have proven their worth at the right time to assume social, economic and political…





Source: Leadership Newspaper