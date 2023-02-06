Buhari Condemns Killing Of Nigerians In Burkina Faso





President Muhammadu Buhari has received the tragic news of the murder of a number Nigerian Muslim pilgrims on their way to Kaolak, Senegal, when the buses conveying them came under gun attack in Burkina Faso.

According to a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Monday, the President expressed his condolences and prayed for the safety of other Nigerians stranded in the country.

The statement said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Nigerian Embassy in Burkina Faso, was engaging with the Burkinabe authorities and awaits the outcome of their investigation of the unfortunate incident, and if necessary, to ensure that all culprits are appropriately sanctioned.

He added that the Nigerian Government will make every effort to secure the mortal remains of the deceased and the survivors of the attack.





Source: Leadership Newspaper