Cash Crunch: PDP Accuses Tinubu, APC Of Mopping Up Cash For Vote-buying





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and his party leaders of intercepting and hoarding the newly redesigned banknotes to use for vote-buying ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

The party however expressed optimism that the hopelessness and anguish brought upon the country by the APC administration will be a thing of the past “when the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar assumes office as president.”

PDP national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in a statement, decried what it called the excruciating pain and distress being faced by Nigerians arising from the inability to access the new Naira notes “occasioned by the reported nefarious activities of corrupt APC leaders who are compromising the system to intercept and hoard the new bank notes for their selfish vote-buying plans ahead of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.”

He added, “Our Party is however…





Source: Leadership Newspaper