Group Hails Benin Monarch Over Sack Of ‘Rebellious’ Duke





A Benin socio-cultural group, Edo National Voice (ENV) has described the decision of His Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, over the sack of Benin Duke, Edomwonyi Iduozee Ogiegbaen of Siluko, as a right step in the right direction.

Ogiegbaen was sacked over alleged rebellion, dereliction of duties and uprising in the Enigies fold in Benin Kingdom, triggering a wave of backlash.

His sack was made public last week by the Oba during an open mediation in his palace in Benin City where he immediately announced the appointment of Capt. Uwadiae Ohonbamumwen (rtd) as the Odionwere in Egbaen Siluko’s Dukedom.

The sack also followed the immediate appointment by the Oba of Mr Aimuamwosa Oyemwense Agidi as the Odionwere of Obazuwa Dukedom in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, ahead of the installation of the next Enogie in Obazuwa, which was formerly administered by HRH. Edun Akenzua, who transited in 2022.

Reacting to the development, ENV recalled that the recent…





