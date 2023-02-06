Gunmen Destroy Houses, Cars Of 5 Imo Labour Party Chieftains





Constant attacks on the chieftains and relatives of the Labour Party (LP) have increased tremendously, as gunmen have burnt no few than five houses belonging to the stalwarts and relatives of the LP chieftains in Imo State.

Also burnt were undisclosed number of cars and household items.

Those whose houses and cars were burnt are the LP candidate in Okigwe local government area for the state House of Assembly election, Hon. Nnaemeka Obiaraeri and his relatives.

Also affected is LP chieftain, Hon. Okey Unam whose house and other properties were destroyed.

Unam who is the director-general of Chief Chikwem Onuoha, the LP House of Representatives candidate for Okigwe North federal constituency is a former aide to a former speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Acho Ihim.

The incident which happened in Amagu Ihube community has left several citizens confused even as many have fled their homes for fear of being attacked.

Apart from burning of the house and cars of the LP…





Source: Leadership Newspaper