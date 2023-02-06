Hope PSBank Begins Initiative To Deepen Financial Inclusion





In furtherance of its commitment to support the Central Bank of Nigeria’s naira redesign policy,

Hope PSBank, a Unified Payment Services Limited subsidiary has commenced a community inclusion initiative.

Speaking at a press conference to unveil the initiative at the weekend in Lagos, the managing director of the bank, Ogechi Altraide, explained that, this initiative is targeted at promoting a cashless economy and ensuring that Nigerians, particularly the unbanked, perform transactions through electronic channels across the country.

She disclosed that the initiative would enable Nigerians to open Hope Wallet from their phones, saying, the wallet holders can deposit their cash into the wallet at any agency banking outlet in different communities across the country.

She further stated that the bank has offered to give everyone N500 cash incentive for opening the wallet, saying, all transactions can be performed using their phone numbers.

The Political Dimension Of The Naira…





Source: Leadership Newspaper