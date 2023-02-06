Jigawa Govt Appoints Hameen Sanusi As New Emir Of Dutse





Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, has approved the selection of Alhaji Muhammad Hameem Nuhu Sanusi as the new Emir of Dutse.

The appointment came barely five days after the death of the former Emir, His Highness Dr Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi.

Hameem Sanusi was chosen out of the three nominees forwarded by the Kingmakers of the Dutse Emirate.

The Secretary to the Jigawa State government, Alhaji Abdulkadir Adamu, conveyed the letter of appointment and presented same to the new Emir on Sunday.

“On behalf of the Jigawa State Government, His Excellency Gov. Muhammad Badaru Abubukar has congratulated you ( HRH Alhaji Hameem Nuhu Sanusi ) on your appointment and wished you a successful and peaceful reign as Emir of Dutse,” SSG stated.





Source: Leadership Newspaper