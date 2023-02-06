JUST-IN: 6 Killed As Terrorists Invade Ondo Communities 





No fewer than six persons including farmers, traders, and commuters, were killed in the last two weeks at the Arimogija and Molege axis of Ose local government area of Ondo State, by unknown gunmen.

A community leader, Mr. Owolafe Folorunsho, who narrated their ordeal, disclosed that the February 2, 2023 attack was triggered by an effort by farmers to repel the continued wanton destruction of their crops by herdsmen.

Owolafe stressed that, “the herders have continued to invade our farmlands at night, harvest our crops to feed their cows, and on many occasions, they will come during the day, force us to uproot the cassava by ourselves at gunpoint, command us to cut them into pieces to feed their cows.

“In order not to take laws into our hands, we reported this act of economic sabotage to the appropriate authorities who took prompt action to chase them out of the farming areas only for the Fulani herdsmen to come back and attack us with AK-47, Pump Action, axes, and cutlasses…





Source: Leadership Newspaper