NWC, Govt Officials Working Against Tinubu – APC Stakeholders





Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have filed behind the stance of Kaduna State governor that some persons within the government and the seat of power are working against the electoral victory of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the forthcoming presidential poll.

The APC members under the aegis of Concerned APC stakeholders condemned the lackadaisical attitude of the party leadership, state governors and government appointees, including ministers to Tinubu’s campaign in terms of funding.

According to the stakeholders, these top party members and party officials have abandoned Tinubu in their bid to frustrate the APC presidential candidate, even as they have introduced unpopular and anti-people policies just to pitch the people against the governing party and its candidates.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on the weekend, convener of the Concerned APC Stakeholders, Rev Dominic Alancha, however said all efforts of the saboteurs will…





Source: Leadership Newspaper