Opponents Of Naira Swap Set To Cause Mayhem, Chairmen Of Political Parties Raise Alarm





No fewer than 14 out of the 18 registered political parties have raised the alarm that opponents of the Naira swap policy will allegedly unleash mayhem in the country from Thursday this week in order to compel the postponement of the 2023 elections.

The political parties also threatened to withdraw all participation from the 2023 general election if the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) succumb to pressure and cancel or suspend the cash withdrawal limit and Naira redesign policies.

This position was made known on Monday at a joint world press conference by the Forum of Chairmen of Nigerian Political Parties and Forum of Candidates for the 2023 General Election.

The candidates forum comprised contestants for Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship and House of Assembly seats in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

In the text read by the Spokesperson of the Forum, Chief Barr. Kenneth Udeze, who is the National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA) and flanked by…





Source: Leadership Newspaper