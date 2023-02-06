UBA CEO, Alawuba, Gets Imo State Varsity Honorary Doctorate Degree





For his immense contributions to the growth of banking and finance in Nigeria and across Africa, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Oliver Alawuba, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Banking and Finance by the Imo State University (IMSU) Owerri, Nigeria, during the school’s 8thConvocation Ceremony.

Whilst congratulating Alawuba, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor U.U. Chukwumaeze pointed out that the conferment is in recognition of Alawuba’s contribution to redefining Public Sector Banking in Nigeria and across Africa.

“The honour is in recognition of your numerous contributions to the financial sector in Nigeria and Africa and as one of the major drivers who contributed to taking modern banking to all state capitals and major cities in Nigeria where hitherto most banks primarily concentrated on the major commercial centres of the country,” Professor Chukwumaeze stated.

