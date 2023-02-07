3 Days To Go : Cash Crunch Worsens, Banks Defy CBN On N20,000 OTC Payment





The cash crunch in the country worsened yesterday barely three days to the February 10 extended deadline for cash swap, as mammoth crowds continued to swamp banking halls and automated teller machines (ATMs) seeking to withdraw the new Naira notes.

This is as banks failed to comply with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) directive allowing customers to withdraw N20,000 over the counter (OTC).

LEADERSHIP’s checks revealee that banks were still restricting cash payment to customers in the banking halls and only paying out through ATMs as of yesterday.

Further findings reveal that many banks have been profiteering from the crisis by programming their ATMs to allow only N1,000 per withdrawal for other banks’ ATM cards so they can apply the N35 charges after the third withdrawal.

Our correspondents who visited banks in Lagos, the hub of banking services, and Ogun state yesterday disclosed that banks pegged daily disbursement to a customer per day to between N5,000 and N10,000…





Source: Leadership Newspaper