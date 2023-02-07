Air Force Jet Crash-lands At Lagos Airport





A Nigerian Air Force maritime patrol aircraft, yesterday, made an emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the aircraft, a Cessna Citation CJ3 which was on a routine flight to Ilorin lost its tyres. The incident, however, forced the aircraft to land on its underside without the aid of a landing gear.

According to reports, the aircraft crash-landed on Runway 18R with six passengers onboard. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

It was gathered that there were six people on board and that there were no casualties. It happened at an area called “18 right” right at the Lagos airport.”

“It had a landing gear problem, meaning the tires refused to come out for landing. The pilot landed the aircraft on the bush, a smart move,” an official said.

Confirming the incident in a press statement made available to journalists, the spokesman Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore, Wap Maigida, said the aircraft carried out a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper