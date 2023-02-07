Court Stops PDP From Suspending, Expelling Wike





Justice J. K. Omotosho of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has ordered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to take any untoward action to suspend or expelling Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State from the party.

The Court made the order following an ex-parte motion filed by Governor Wike against the the PDP.

Respondents in the motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023, dated and filed on February 2, 2023 are the PDP, its National Working Committee (NWC), National Executive Committee (NEC), ational Chairman of PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, National Secretary of PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

By the motion, the applicant (Wike) prayed for an order maintaining status quo and staying all actions in the matter relating to the threat to suspend or expel the him by the 1st to 5th Respondents pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion.

Wike also asked for an order of the Court granting him leave to the to serve the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper