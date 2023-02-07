Currency Swap: Kola Abiola Berates APC For Imposing Hardship On Nigerians





The presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Mr. Kola Abiola, has faulted the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration for imposing untold hardship on Nigerians with the flawed implementation of the Naira redesign and cash swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Abiola stated this in a statement issued and signed by the PRP Presidential Campaign Council.

He said it was quite unfortunate that a policy such as a currency redesign/swap, which should lead to improved financial inclusion and protect the interest of the masses, has been implemented in an insensitive manner by the present APC-led administration, thereby excluding the underserved citizens from the financial system.

The PRP presidential candidate promised that, if elected, such uncoordinated and insensitive actions will become a thing of history.

“We will never again experience this kind of avoidable misfortune that has befallen the citizens of this great country. As an…





Source: Leadership Newspaper