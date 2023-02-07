FICO, FPG To Help West African Firms Accelerate Digital Transformation





Global analytics software provider FICO has partnered with FPG Technologies & Solutions LTD, a member of FlexiP Group, to bring advanced decision management and analytics tools to companies across West Africa.

according to terms of the partnership, FPG will sell, implement and support FICO Blaze Advisor decision rules management system and FICO Xpress Optimisation, leading tools that businesses use to automate high-volume decisions, rapidly change strategies and leverage advanced analytics to improve performance.

The chief executive officer, FlexiP Group, Rex Mafiana said, West African companies are engaged in digital transformation initiatives that have gotten extra momentum from the pandemic. “Across all industries, it’s critical to be able to automate more decisions, to change strategies faster, and to increase efficiency.

"FICO has world-class tools that can help our customers be more competitive, and also help our own development team develop new products,"







Source: Leadership Newspaper