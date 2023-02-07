Hajj Institute Begins Academic Session Today





The Hajj Institute of Nigeria (HIN) being midwifed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) will formally begin its 2023/24 academic session today, February 7, 2023 with the first set of students/enrollees.

The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, is expected to declare the epoch-making occasion open by administering the matriculation oath for the pioneer students of the institute.

NAHCON’s spokesperson and assistant director of information and publication, Mousa Ubandawaki, in a press statement, said the Institute will commence with a 4-week certificate programme for the members of the board of the commission on strategic management of Hajj and Umrah Operations.

The chairman of the commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, expressed delight at the final take off of the institution. “We hasten to congratulate all our stakeholders for the feat we are able to achieve. We cannot lay claim to having solely achieved this. As such, we recognised the contributions of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper