I Did Not Collect N2bn From Tinubu, Says Akpanudoedehe





Former national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Akwa Ibom State, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, yesterday denied collecting N2billion from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, while running as the governorship candidate of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2011.

Besides, the former minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), dismissed allegation that he sold the APC to the current governorship candidate, Obong Akanimo Udofia, before migrating to pick the NNPP governorship ticket, describing such untoward remarks as borne out of hatred by mischief makers.

Addressing supporters, ward leaders and stakeholders while on street – to – street tour of Uyo, the state capital ahead of the February 25 and March 11 polls, Akpanudoedehe, who had been accused of being a serial betrayer in every election year, rained curses on the perpetrators of such falsehood, praying God Almighty to visit them and their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper