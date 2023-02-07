I Will Exploit Bauchi/Gombe Oil Find To The Fullest If Elected President – Atiku





The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has assured that, if he’s elected as next President of Nigeria, he will exploit to the fullest the recent crude oil discovered in Bauchi and Gombe States, for the benefit of people of the two States and Nigerians generally.

Speaking at his presidential campaign rally in Bauchi on Tuesday, the former vice president said that his administration would also revive the rail transportation system in order to transport the crude oil to the seaports for the exportation.

Atiku expressed delight that for the almost two months the presidential campaign team has been touring the length and breadth of the country, it had never witnessed such a tumultuous crowd of supporters as seen in Bauchi, and commended State’s governor, Bala Mohammed, for garnering such unprecedented supporters in the State.

He said: “I want thank the people of Bauchi State for this wonderful support, the support that we have not seen…





Source: Leadership Newspaper