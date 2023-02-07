Killing Of 16 Nigerians In Burkina Faso Callous, Criminal – NiDCOM Boss





Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has described the killing of 16 Nigerian pilgrims in Burkina Faso as unjustifiable, callous and criminal.

In a statement by the Head of Media and Public Relations of the Commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the NiDCOM chair called on the Burkinabe authorities to fish out the perpetrators and prosecute them accordingly.

Dabiri-Erewa, who reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s resolve to ensure “appropriate sanction” through diplomacy, to those who were involved in the wicked killing, said it was a condemnable and barbaric act.

The NiDCOM boss joined others in condoling the families and friends of the deceased and prayed for the safety of other stranded Nigerians in the country.

“To those who were unjustifiably killed, especially as they were on spiritual pilgrimage, may Allah accept them into His martyrdom and quicken the pace of recovery of those injured survivors,” she prayed.

It will be recalled that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper