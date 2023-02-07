Niger Expends N8bn On World Bank-sponsored Rural Project





Niger State government has paid over N8 billion as a counterpart fund for all Rural Access Mobility Projects (RAMP) as Governor Abubakar Sani Bello reiterated his commitment to improving the socio-economic life of the people.

He gave the assurance at the commissioning of 55.33km Kutigi-Dasun-Tashan Hajiya and the 11km Wuya Kantin-Etsu Tasha roads under the second phase of Rural Access and Mobility Projects (RAMP II) in the Lavun local government area.

Governor San Bello said that the 66.32km of roads commissioned were part of the 235km earmarked for a double coat surface dressing out of 700km of roads rehabilitated by RAMP II.

“We desire to embark on the double coat surfacing of some of these roads earlier rehabilitated by RAMP II in the state, totaling over 700km. This is to sustain our efforts in making the projects more enduring for an improved life for the rural communities across the state”, he said.

He said that the government’s target was to ensure that the people in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper