Prioritise Lithium Exploration





Successive administrations in Nigeria, especially since the dawn of the current democratic dispensation, have harped on the need to diversify the economy which had depended sole on oil and gas.

However, such talks have remained, at best rhetoric. Efforts in that direction have not yielded the much desired results.

The need to wean the country from the apron string of oil and gas, as recent developments have shown, is not only compelling but urgent.

Like most Nigerians, this newspaper believes that the availability of petro-dollars which guarantees that governments have easy money to throw around is at the heart of perceptively words without action situation as far as diversifying the economy is concerned.

All that will have to change as current realities aggressively underscore the need for the three tiers of government, especially managers of the nation’s economy, to commence the giant leap towards genuine economic diversification.

In our considered opinion, to make good its…





Source: Leadership Newspaper