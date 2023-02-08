After Declaring Strike, IPMAN Makes U-Turn, Resumes Operations





Hours after ordering its members to suspend payments for petroleum products and shut down their retail stations until further notice, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Borno state chapter, made a volte-face and directed its members to immediately reopen all its outlets across the state.

This is as the federal government has warned of dire consequences for any individual or groups of individuals who attempt to exploit or further cause untold hardship to the ordinary Nigerians by disrupting the fuel supply and distribution chain in the country.

LEADERSHIP reports that chairman IPMAN, Maiduguri branch, Mohammed Kuluwu, in a circular on February 6, ordered members to shut their outlets.

Kuluwu had, in the circular said, the action was in response to federal government’s directive that marketers should sell at approved pump price whereas they are operating at a loss.

“You are all hereby directed to suspend selling at all filling stations and also…





Source: Leadership Newspaper